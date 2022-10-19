The 38-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with an alleged incident in Brian Honour Avenue, Hartlepool, on October 10 and is due to appear before Teesside Magistrates’ Court this week.

The charges come as the latest meeting of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership heard there had been a “slight increase” in residential burglaries recently.

Yet Cleveland Police said they have had some “real successes” in catching suspects with “over seven people arrested and charged with burglaries” during this period.

Hartlepool Police say a "large operation" is under way to crack down on burglaries and car crime.

Inspector Zoe Kelsey, from the Hartlepool Neighbourhoods team, urged residents to take precautionary steps to help guard cars and homes.

Speaking at Monday’s meeting, she said: “A lot of the burglaries and attempted burglaries are as a result of opportunists trying door handles, car doors and people’s front doors.

“We’re having a large operation as a result of these vehicle crimes and burglaries and there will be a lot of covert work being carried out, especially during the night time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Shane Moore, council leader and chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, said it was an issue the local authority would also be working on.

He added: “Especially as we approach the winter nights and the earlier nights, I’d urge residents to check car doors and front doors are locked to guard against opportunistic crime, because it is likely to increase at this time of year.”