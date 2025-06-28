Police are seeking witnesses to an assault at a pub in which a man suffered injuries after he was attacked with a glass.

The assault took place at around 3.50am on Saturday, June 28, at The Tipsy Doorman, in Church Street, Hartlepool.

The victim, who is aged 32, needed treatment from paramedics.

Cleveland Police said several people who were in the pub at the time of he assault left before officers arrived.

The force added in a statement: “Officers are appealing to those people to get in touch.

“A 26-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and is currently in police custody for questioning.”

The Tipsy Doorman currently has a temporary licence allowing it to serve alcohol until 4am.

It has applied to Hartlepool Borough Council for permission to serve until 4am permanently.

A spokesperson for Hartlepool Police’s response team said after the assault: “There are various inquiries ongoing and as part of the investigation I know there were numerous people in the bar at the time the assault took place who I am keen to speak to.

“I would encourage you to please get in touch. You could have information that could assist with our inquiries.”

Call 101 or visit the Cleveland Police website at https://www.cleveland.police.uk/, quoting reference number 118634.

You can also provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

