Hartlepool town centre bar seeks 4am alcohol licence following trial period

A town centre bar is seeking permanent permission to play music and serve alcohol until 4am following a trial period.

In February an application for a premises licence for The Tipsy Doorman at 56 Church Street, Hartlepool, went before Hartlepool Borough Council’s licensing sub-committee following concerns from Cleveland Police.

It previously benefited from a licence held by a limited liability company (LLC) until that organisation was dissolved, leading to the licence for the site lapsing.

Stuart Espin, who submitted the application, said he had believed the previous licence was in his name, rather than the LLC’s, and thought there would be no issue when he applied to have the company struck off.

Yet he was informed in December this was not the case and the site was therefore left with no licence.

Mr Espin noted the previous permission allowed the premises to sell alcohol until 4am each day, along with providing entertainment, including live and recorded music, and late night refreshment, and he was therefore seeking for this to be reinstated.

Cleveland Police and several council officers argued any licence should only be until 2am.

A new application has now been lodged by Mr Espin seeking to secure permanent permission for the bar to sell alcohol and provide entertainment until 4am.

It stressed various measures will be in place to ensure the venue complies with licensing objectives, including ensuring all staff have sufficient training, thorough CCTV is in place and security is employed at busy times.