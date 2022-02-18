Hartlepool man jailed jumped out window to escape police after breaking restraining order against ex partner

Daniel Auton, 23, breached a restraining order made to keep away from the woman four times in under a year, Teesside Crown Court heard.

He went round to her home in January just weeks after he was released from his last prison sentence for the same thing.

Police attended the upset victim’s home after reports Auton was at the address.

Daniel Auton was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court.

Lee Fish, prosecuting, said: “The defendant was found inside the address.

"He was able to jump out of a window into the garden but was then detained nearby.

"He suggested he was drunk and did not know how he got there.”

Auton was issued with the restraining order for two years in February of last year after he was convicted of attending at his ex’s house whilst intoxicated and armed with a knife.

He went on to break it in April leading to him being locked up for 12 weeks.

Magistrates said at the time he had a “flagrant disregard” for court orders.

Auton breached it again in October when he broke into his ex partner’s mother’s house in West View, Hartlepool, when his former partner did not answer the door.

He was jailed for eight months after admitting the offence but was released on licence in December.

The fourth and latest breach happened on January 10.

Samuel Ponniah, defending, said Auton, who suffers from an emotional disorder, was effectively homeless when he came out of prison.

He said said his client made an “incredibly stupid and reckless” decision to visit his partner, adding: “He is fully cognisant that this is something that cannot keep going on.

"He has come to the realisation that simply put Hartlepool is not the place for him to be.”

Auton, formerly of Hartlepool, now of Coleridge Avenue, Middlesbrough, was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Judge Howard Crowson said: “I take the view this is a very serious breach because it involved you entering and staying at her home, at least until challenged.

"This is your fourth breach committed on licence for the very breach of the same order.”

