Man made 'sexually explicit comments' to woman on Hartlepool field

The incident is said to have happened on a grass field in Lennox Walk, Hartlepool, and Cleveland Police said in a statement: “A man approached a woman in her 50s, making sexually explicit comments. He then tried to grab her arm and was disturbed by a passer-by.

“The victim then made off.

“The suspect is described as a white male, aged in his late teens or early twenties, of slim build, 5ft 9in to 6ft tall, a flat face, clean shaven and he spoke with a local Hartlepool accent.

Cleveland Police are urging anyone with information about the Hartlepool incident to contact them.

"He was wearing a hooded top, which was navy blue with a grey stripe across the chest and light grey jogging bottoms.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident, which is said to have happened around 7pm on Friday, October 29, or anyone who may know the identity of the man, is asked to contact PC Jasmine Baird on 101, quoting incident number 183916.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

