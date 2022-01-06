Man pleads guilty to Hartlepool child porn offences

Jaxon Amos has also admitted six child porn charges and has been granted unconditional bail by court until he learns his fate later this month.

Amos, who is 21, pleaded guilty to committing all seven offences in Hartlepool when he appeared before magistrates earlier this week.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court how he deliberately attempted to contact a person under the age of 16 “for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification” and that he “exchanged sexual images and discussed sexual activity”.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

Amos, formerly of Hartlepool, also admitted two offences of making a total of 664 indecent images of children as well as four charges of distributing indecent images of children.

Some of the images were shared via the Snapchat social media channel.

The offences took place over a three-year period.

Amos, now of Woodlands Road, Middlesbrough, is due to be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday, January 19.

