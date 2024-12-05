Man robbed in Hartlepool town centre

By Madeleine Raine
Published 5th Dec 2024, 11:38 BST
Officers are appealing for witnesses, CCTV footage and any relevant information following a robbery in Hartlepool last month.

The robbery happened between 5.15pm and 5.45pm on Monday, November 25, on York Road, in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “It was reported that two males, who were both on bikes, stole a mobile phone from a man before riding off.

“One was believed to be wearing navy/black clothing while the other was wearing a bright blue top.

Officers are appealing for witnesses, CCTV footage and any relevant information following a robbery in Hartlepool on Monday, November 25, on York Road, in Hartlepool.

“It happened near to Local Financial Services and Stray Aid, and officers are keen to obtain CCTV of these males prior to the incident and after this incident on York Road or surrounding areas.”

Anyone with information or relevant CCTV footage is urged to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 224614.

Footage can also be uploaded at https://orlo.uk/dRJbU.

