Man stole nearly £800 of whiskey in little over 24 hours

Nigel Wilson, 59, received a 20-week prison sentence, which was suspended for 12 months, when he appeared at Middlesbrough’s Teesside Magistrates’ Court after admitting three separate counts of theft at previous court hearings.

Wilson, of Bedale Avenue, Billingham, pleaded guilty to firstly stealing £638 worth of alcohol from Tesco supermarket, in Myton Road, Thornaby, on May 25.

He also admitted to thieving 21 bottles of whiskey worth £649 from a Morrisons store in Darlington on June 14.

The case was heard at Middlesbrough's Teesside Magistrates' Court.

Wilson followed this up on June 15 by stealing another six bottles of whiskey worth £150 from Morrisons.

The court decided to suspend the jail term after hearing that there was “a realistic prospect of rehabilitation” and because of “personal circumstances in relation to family”.

Wilson was, however, also ordered to pay £649 compensation to Morrisons and £85 court courts.

The court decided that the entire £734 sum must be paid by October 5.

