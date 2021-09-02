Man suffers broken jaw following attack in Hartlepool night spot

Police are now seeking the public’s help in tracing who was responsible for inflicting the 21-year-old victim’s injuries and are urging any witnesses to contact them with information.

A Cleveland Police statement issued on Thursday read: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a broken jaw in an assault in Hartlepool.

“The incident happened between midnight and 1am on Saturday 14th August in Bar Paris, on Victoria Road.

Cleveland Police are seeking the public's help following an assault in a Hartlepool night spot.

“A 21-year-old man was assaulted, leaving him unconscious and with facial injuries including a broken jaw.

“Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone who may have further information, to contact them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Mark Snowball, from Hartlepool CID, on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 137815.”

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously with information on 0800 555 111 or by going online to its www.crimestoppers-uk.org website.

