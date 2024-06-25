Man told by Teesside judge he will be jailed over serious assault in Hartlepool town centre
Christopher Peddie, 34, pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court on Monday to causing grievous bodily harm with intent in York Road, in May 4 this year.
The Mail reported at the time how police were called just before 12.40am on Saturday, May 4, by the ambulance service after a man had been found near the central library with multiple facial and head injuries.
A 32-year-old man was taken by ambulance to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough.
Peddie, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was remanded in custody until he is sentenced in August after reports.
But he was told he will be jailed with the only question being how long for.
Judge Howard Crowson said: “I’m sure you know what you did means you must have a prison sentence but a report will help us to know how long it needs to be.”