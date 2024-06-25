Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been warned he will be jailed after he admitted a serious assault on another man in Hartlepool town centre.

Christopher Peddie, 34, pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court on Monday to causing grievous bodily harm with intent in York Road, in May 4 this year.

The Mail reported at the time how police were called just before 12.40am on Saturday, May 4, by the ambulance service after a man had been found near the central library with multiple facial and head injuries.

A 32-year-old man was taken by ambulance to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough.

The victim was assaulted near the community hub in York Road, Hartlepool.

Peddie, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was remanded in custody until he is sentenced in August after reports.

But he was told he will be jailed with the only question being how long for.