Man who died following Billingham aggravated burglary is identified as Brian Gatley
Police have a named who died following an aggravated burglary.
Brian Gatley, 61, from Port Clarence, near Billingham, collapsed at the scene of the second of two linked incidents before dying two days later in hospital.
Cleveland Police officers were initially called to a report of an aggravated burglary at a property in Hatfield Road, Billingham, at 8.35pm on Monday, November 28.
Shortly after at 9.15pm, officers were called to a report of windows being smashed at a property in Samphire Street, in Port Clarence.
Mr Gatley is said to have collapsed outside this property and died in hospital on November 30.
Most Popular
Cleveland Police said in a statement on December 5: “Sixty-one-year-old Brian Gatley, who lived in Port Clarence, was taken from Samphire Street to hospital where he died on November 30.
“Our thoughts are with Mr Gatley’s family at this extremely difficult time.
“Inquiries into two alleged incidents - which happened shortly before Mr Gatley was discovered in the street and which are currently being treated as linked - are ongoing and a number of people have been arrested by detectives from our homicide and major enquiry team.”