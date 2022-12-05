Man who died following Billingham aggravated burglary is identified as Brian Gatley

Cleveland Police have named a man who died following an aggravated burglary.

Brian Gatley, 61, from Port Clarence, near Billingham, collapsed at the scene of the second of two linked incidents before dying two days later in hospital.

Shortly after at 9.15pm, officers were called to a report of windows being smashed at a property in Samphire Street, in Port Clarence.

Mr Gatley is said to have collapsed outside this property and died in hospital on November 30.

Cleveland Police said in a statement on December 5: “Sixty-one-year-old Brian Gatley, who lived in Port Clarence, was taken from Samphire Street to hospital where he died on November 30.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Gatley’s family at this extremely difficult time.

