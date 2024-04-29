Man who robbed woman of handbag early on New Year's Day spared jail by Teesside Crown Court
Keith Embleton pushed the victim to the ground and stole her handbag as she walked along York Road, in Hartlepool, at about 7am on January 1 this year.
Teesside Crown Court heard the woman felt a sharp tug from behind as her bag, containing her purse, house keys, and mobile phone, was pulled from her shoulder.
"The next thing she knew, a man ran past her and she realised her bag had been taken,” said prosecutor Rachel Masters.
The victim suffered a graze to her elbow, bruise to her thigh and sore ribs.
Police identified Embleton, 37, from nearby CCTV which showed him running towards the victim.
The court heard he had been in and out of trouble for years linked to drug and mental health issues.
Embleton said on the morning in question that he had taken tablets intending to kill himself.
Andrew Turton, mitigating, said: “He can’t explain why he then went out and stole this lady’s handbag.”
Embleton, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, admitted robbery but was spared immediate prison.
Under a new Intensive Supervision Courts (ISC) pilot, he was given a 24-month suspended prison sentence with numerous requirements to try to finally conquer his drug problem.
Judge Jonathan Carroll said prison would be easier but told Embleton: “You won’t get a better chance to get your drug addiction under control.”
The sentence also includes regular drug testing, 200 hours of unpaid work, probation and a three-month tagged home curfew between 7pm-7am.