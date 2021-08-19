Man with Hartlepool links wanted on prison recall in Suffolk
Suffolk Constabulary are appealing for help to trace a wanted man with links to Hartlepool.
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 11:46 am
Christopher Edgington, 24, is wanted on recall to prison after allegedly breaching the terms of his licence.
Police have said he has links to Hartlepool as well as Lowestoft, in Suffolk.
Edgington is described as white, 5ft 10in tall and with blond hair.
Anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Lowestoft Police Station on 101.