Man with Hartlepool links wanted on prison recall in Suffolk

Police say 24-year-old Christopher Edgington has links to Hartlepool.

Christopher Edgington, 24, is wanted on recall to prison after allegedly breaching the terms of his licence.

Police have said he has links to Hartlepool as well as Lowestoft, in Suffolk.

Edgington is described as white, 5ft 10in tall and with blond hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Lowestoft Police Station on 101.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.