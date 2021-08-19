One arrested after man suffers serious head injury in Hartlepool assault
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was left with a serious head injury.
Officers were called to Wentworth Grove in Hartlepool after an “altercation” involving a small number of males was reported.
Police say a 59-year-old man is believed to have been punched and suffered a serious head injury.
He was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, where he is receiving treatment.
A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and he has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
Officers believe there were people in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident and would ask those people to come forward.
Read More
The incident happened at around 4 pm on Tuesday, August 10.
Any witnesses, or anyone with further information, dash cam or CCTV footage, are asked to contact Detective Constable Simon Lowther, from Hartlepool CID, on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 133809.