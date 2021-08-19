One arrested after man suffers serious head injury in Hartlepool assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was left with a serious head injury.

By Pamela Bilalova
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 10:35 am

Officers were called to Wentworth Grove in Hartlepool after an “altercation” involving a small number of males was reported.

Police say a 59-year-old man is believed to have been punched and suffered a serious head injury.

He was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, where he is receiving treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

An altercation was reported in Hartlepool's Wentworth Grove./Photo: Google

A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and he has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Officers believe there were people in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident and would ask those people to come forward.

Read More

Read More
Reports of eight year olds climbing onto rooftops in Hartlepool and lighting fir...

The incident happened at around 4 pm on Tuesday, August 10.

Any witnesses, or anyone with further information, dash cam or CCTV footage, are asked to contact Detective Constable Simon Lowther, from Hartlepool CID, on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 133809.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Hartlepool Mail has been in town since 1877, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.