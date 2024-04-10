Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Grant Findley was found guilty of 10 offences of sexual activity with a child and one count of meeting a child following sexual grooming at a trial at Durham Crown Court in December.

The incidents took place on several dates over a two-month period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Findley, 42, of Stream Valley Farm, Burnhope, County Durham, has been jailed for three years after he returned to court to be sentenced.

Businessman Grant Findley has been jailed.

He was also handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Sergeant Christopher Keeler, of Durham Constabulary, said afterwards : “Findley was manipulative from the outset and did not care about his victim and the effect his actions would have.

“His victim showed incredible bravery to contact the police directly and report Findley’s behaviour in the first place, let alone have the strength to give evidence at a trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope today’s sentence will provide some comfort as they try to move on with their lives.

“I also hope this also shows that survivors of sexual offences can be confident that they will be treated seriously and sensitively if they come forward to report what has happened to them.”

Anyone who is suffering sexual abuse is encouraged to contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Further advice and support:

• NSPCC – call 0808 800 5000, email [email protected], or visit www.nspcc.org.uk;

• Childline – call 0800 1111 or visit www.childline.org.uk;