Wayne Griffin, Jonathan Miller and James Stephenson are accused of causing damage in Brunel Close, in Hartlepool, on January 7 and setting fire to a Mercedes on the same date in the town.

All three men are currently in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No pleas were entered during an initial hearing at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court.

The front of a house was badly damaged in the January incident./Photo: Kevin Brady

The case was adjourned and Griffin, 48, and Miller, 31, whose address was listed on court documents as Durham Prison, are due at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 9.

Stephenson, 32, whose address was listed on court documents as Gloucester Terrace, in Leeds, has had his case transferred to Durham Crown Court. He is due to make his first appearance on May 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were called to Brunel Close on January 7 after a Shogun was said to have “deliberately collided with a house”.

Cleveland Police said at the time the occupant was unharmed although the house sustained significant structural damage.

The scene of the incident in Brunel Close in January./Photo: Kevin Brady