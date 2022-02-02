Metal thefts fall across Cleveland area despite nationwide rise
Thieves stole metal more than 100 times in Cleveland last year, figures show.
The Local Government Association said a rise in metal theft across England and Wales – caused in part by an increase in metal prices – is "extremely damaging and costly" for businesses and people affected.
Office for National Statistics data shows Cleveland Police recorded 122 metal theft offences in 2020-21 – although this was down significantly from 300 the year before.
Of the thefts last year, 52 were infrastructure-related, which includes the stripping of metal such as roofing lead from buildings, taking electricity or railway cables or stealing vehicle parts.
The remaining 70 were non-infrastructure related, which could involve stealing scrap metal or war memorial plaques.
Across England and Wales, 19,000 metal theft offences were recorded last year – up from 17,400 the year before, and the highest number since 2014-15.
Of these, 57% were related to infrastructure – the highest proportion on record.
In Cleveland, there were 2.1 metal theft offences per 10,000 people last year – down from 5.3 per 10,000 people the year before.
This was lower than the average across the North East of 2.7 per 10,000 people.
A Home Office spokeswoman said: “We funded the set-up of the National Infrastructure Crime Reduction Partnership, which ensures national co-ordination of policing and law enforcement partners to tackle metal theft, including vehicle and agricultural-related theft.
“The partnership has provided training to law enforcement and other partner agencies, shares intelligence to target offenders, and implements crime prevention measures.”