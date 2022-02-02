Metal thefts fall across Cleveland area despite nationwide rise

The Local Government Association said a rise in metal theft across England and Wales – caused in part by an increase in metal prices – is "extremely damaging and costly" for businesses and people affected.

Office for National Statistics data shows Cleveland Police recorded 122 metal theft offences in 2020-21 – although this was down significantly from 300 the year before.

Of the thefts last year, 52 were infrastructure-related, which includes the stripping of metal such as roofing lead from buildings, taking electricity or railway cables or stealing vehicle parts.

Metal thefts have fallen across the Cleveland Police area.

The remaining 70 were non-infrastructure related, which could involve stealing scrap metal or war memorial plaques.

Across England and Wales, 19,000 metal theft offences were recorded last year – up from 17,400 the year before, and the highest number since 2014-15.

Of these, 57% were related to infrastructure – the highest proportion on record.

In Cleveland, there were 2.1 metal theft offences per 10,000 people last year – down from 5.3 per 10,000 people the year before.

This was lower than the average across the North East of 2.7 per 10,000 people.

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “We funded the set-up of the National Infrastructure Crime Reduction Partnership, which ensures national co-ordination of policing and law enforcement partners to tackle metal theft, including vehicle and agricultural-related theft.

“The partnership has provided training to law enforcement and other partner agencies, shares intelligence to target offenders, and implements crime prevention measures.”

