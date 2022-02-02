The 13 locations where the Home Office says most Hartlepool crime is committed

The statistics, released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website, are for December 2021 with all offences said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. November 2021’s figures are available here.
1. Oak Grove
Nineteen incidents, including six criminal damage and arsons (classed together) and six violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
2. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Seventeen incidents, including 11 shoplifting cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
3. Victoria Road
Seventeen incidents, including eight violence and sexual offences (classed together) and five anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
4. Uppingham Street
Sixteen incidents, including five violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four criminal damage and arsons (classed together), were reported to have taken place "on or near" here.
