Some of the locations where most crime is reported to be taking place across Hartlepool.

The 13 locations where the Home Office says most Hartlepool crime is committed

Hartlepool’s latest crime hot spots have been revealed following the publication of new figures.

By Newsroom
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 1:03 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 1:14 pm

The statistics, released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website, are for December 2021 with all offences said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. November 2021’s figures are available here.

1. Oak Grove

Nineteen incidents, including six criminal damage and arsons (classed together) and six violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Seventeen incidents, including 11 shoplifting cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. Victoria Road

Seventeen incidents, including eight violence and sexual offences (classed together) and five anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

4. Uppingham Street

Sixteen incidents, including five violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four criminal damage and arsons (classed together), were reported to have taken place "on or near" here.

