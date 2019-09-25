Missing Katrice Lee: Ex-serviceman released without charge as searches continue
An ex-serviceman who was arrested in connection with the disappearance of Hartlepool girl Katrice Lee has been released without charge.
The two-year-old went missing 38 years ago from a military base in West Germany while on a shopping trip to a NAAFI supermarket near to where her dad Richie was based as a soldier with the British Army.
The Army confirmed last night, Tuesday, September 24, it had made the arrest, but today issued a new statement with the update on the inquiry.
It said: "A former serviceman was arrested by the Royal Military Police on Monday, September 23, in connection with the disappearance of Katrice Lee.
"He has now been released without charge.
“The search of an address in Swindon continues and the Royal Military Police are keeping the Lee family informed of developments."
Katrice disappeared from a supermarket near the British base in Paderborn on November 28 in 1981, her second birthday.
She was out shopping with her mother Sharon, aunt Wendy and was with her sister when her mother left her for just a minute at the checkout.
Searches were made near the base last year, but failed to find anything.
Today, searches are continuing at a terraced house in Abbey View Road in the Moredon area of Swindon after they were launched on Monday.
A blue and white tent was erected in the garden earlier today.
Four unmarked white vans were near the property on Wednesday, with officers in black uniforms seen entering and leaving through two doors at the front of the house.
There was also police tape across the drive, where a red Suzuki Alto was parked.
Specialist teams have also been seen using ground-penetrating radar to search a garden.
One woman from the area, who did not wish to be named, said: "It's quite concerning.
"Loads of vehicles and police turned up on Monday lunchtime but they wouldn't say what they were doing.
"They searched the cars on the drive and took one of them away. This is a nice area - you don't expect anything like this."