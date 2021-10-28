Cleveland Police have made a plea to parents as half-term continues.

Cleveland Police said there will be more patrols as officers prepare for a seasonal rise in demand with Operation Autumnus.

Superintendent Sharon Cooney said a number of factors, including darker nights and schools being closed, can lead to more reports of antisocial behaviour.

She said: “Unfortunately this time of year leads to a seasonal increase in demand for us.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a combination of factors which sadly can lead to more reporting of antisocial behaviour including darker nights, schools being closed and people choosing to mark Halloween in a way which is intimidating for others in their community.

“We’d make a plea to parents to ensure they know where their children are and if they’re going out at night they know what they’re planning to do.

“Many people will enjoy activities such as Trick or Treating but we’d ask them to spare a thought for the more vulnerable members of their community who dread this time of year and for example only call at houses of people they know.

“We are working with partners in local authorities and Cleveland Fire Brigade to address some of these issues over the next week.”

Police added that darker nights can also mean an increase in opportunistic crimes such as thieves gaining access to unsecured items in cars or attempting burglaries.

Crime prevention officers advise people to use lighting for security during the winter months, in an attempt to deter thieves by making your home look occupied even if you are out.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.