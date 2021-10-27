Two arrested after man suffers ‘multiple stab wounds’ in serious assault outside Home Bargains

Emergency services were called to the scene near the branch of the discount store in Essington Way, Peterlee at about 6.40pm on Wednesday evening, October 27.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said the call came in at 6.42pm and a paramedic crew and a specialist paramedic were dispatched.

A man was treated for wounds to his body before he was taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough, the spokesperson said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North East Ambulance Service took the man to James Cook Hospital.

Durham Constabulary have now confirmed the man, in his 40s, suffered multiple stab wounds, but is in a stable condition.

A man and a woman in their 20s were arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to cause serious harm, a force spokesperson said, with officers appealing for information.

“Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in Peterlee last night,” said the spokesperson.

“The incident took place at around 6.40pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 27) outside of Home Bargains on Essington Way.

“A man in his 40s was taken to James Cook University Hospital suffering multiple stab wounds but is in a stable condition.

“A man and woman in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to cause serious harm.

“Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, and in particular to anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage, to get in touch as soon as possible.

“If you have any information, please contact Peterlee CID on 0191 375 2611, quoting incident number 358 of October 27.”