More than 1,000 calls made to Cleveland Police's control room in one night

In a statement issued on Halloween (Sunday, October 31), the force confirmed that its staff worked tirelessly throughout Saturday taking hundreds of calls.

Officers were led by Superintendent Sharon Cooney in responding to and dealing with incidents, which included reports of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

A number of arrests have been made in relation to some incidents, with inquiries ongoing.

Cleveland Police issued a statement on social media on Sunday, October 31.

Cleveland Police also safely located five missing people on Saturday.

The force’s statement said: “490 calls were for 999 emergency incidents, which is a 54% increase on the same period last weekend.

"The control room also received 582 non-emergency calls.

“Specialist officers were in the command room, led by Superintendent Sharon Cooney, who coordinated available resources to deal with incidents on the ground.

Response teams also dealt with five high risk missing people throughout the night, who were all located safe after police investigations.

“Frontline units responded to incidents of criminal damage and antisocial behaviour, with groups of youths throwing missiles at vehicles and causing criminal damage to some businesses and homes.

“A number of arrests have been made and investigations are continuing, including looking at CCTV and using body-worn footage available to our units.

“Thank you to our police officers and staff on the ground and our control room who dealt with incidents with professionalism and responded quickly to the most serious threat and harm to keep our communities safe.”

