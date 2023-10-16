Hartlepool murder inquiry: Dead man is named as 70-year-old 'passerby' Terrence Carney

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



They believe 70-year-old Terrence Carney was a passerby who may have been attacked in Tees Street, Hartlepool, after using a nearby cash point.

Counter Terrorism Police (CTP), who are now in charge of the inquiry, said in a statement: “The man who sadly lost his life during the incident has this afternoon (Monday, October 16) been named as Terrence Carney, age 70, from Hartlepool.

“The thoughts and deepest sympathies of Cleveland Police and Counter Terrorism Policing North East are with the family and friends of Terrence at this extremely difficult time.

Police outside a house in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, following the launch of a murder inquiry on Sunday, October 15.

“Early inquiries suggest that Terrence was a passerby at the time of the incident, having recently used a nearby ATM.”

A 44-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of both murder and attempted murder after police were granted an extra 12 hours to interview him.

Detectives stress “it is not believed that there is any outstanding threat to the public and the local community”.

Earlier today CTP North East revealed further details about the investigation.

Forensics officers at a house in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, following the launch of a murder investigation on Sunday, October 15. Picture courtesy of North News and Pictures.

A statement said: “Extensive enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances and explore any potential motivation.

“We are keeping an open mind as we investigate to establish the facts, as we would normally do in these types of circumstances.

“Cleveland Police were called to a property on Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, at 05.17 on Sunday.

“On arrival police found a man with non-threatening life injuries, he was taken to hospital where he remains.

Flowers outside a house in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, on Monday. Picture by FRANK REID.

“A second man was found injured on nearby Tees Street. Sadly, he died at the scene. The police are supporting his family.”

Flowers were visible outside a house in Wharton Street on Monday at the edge of a police cordon.

Speaking before Mr Carney’s identity was revealed, the head of CTP North East, Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, said: “Although our inquiries are still at a very early stage, the circumstances surrounding this incident have resulted in Counter Terrorism Policing taking the lead for this investigation.”

He added: “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the man killed yesterday and are thoughts are with the man who remains in hospital.”

Deputy Chief Constable Victoria Fuller, from Cleveland Police, added on Monday: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who lost his life yesterday.

“Though incidents of this nature are very rare, I understand the concern that yesterday’s events will have caused amongst our local community.

“We have local officers patrolling in the area to provide reassurance to our local communities.

“We continue to work closely with colleagues from Counter Terrorism Policing North East as the investigation progresses. We are also working with other partner agencies and key community representatives to reassure them and keep them informed.”