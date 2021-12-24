Motorised bike seized amid reports of vehicle ridden dangerously in the Blackhall area

The warning comes after police seized a bike in the Blackhall area after reports of a vehicle being ridden in a “dangerous manner” in the past few weeks.

Officers urged those looking to gift a motorised vehicle for Christmas to remember it needs a driving licence, tax and insurance and a valid MoT certificate in order to be used on public roads and highways.

They have also asked buyers to ensure they have the appropriate private land with permission for use before purchasing the vehicle.

The bike was seized from a property in the Blackhall area./Photo: Peterlee Police

Peterlee Police said in a statement on December 23: “Following information received from members of the public, the below motorised bike was seized from a property in the Blackhall area.

“We have had reports of a similar vehicle being ridden in a dangerous manner around the area over the past few weeks and we are happy to have this removed from the streets.

“Please remember, if you are looking to gift a motorised vehicle, scooter or bike this Christmas, these mechanically propelled vehicles are not toys and are subject to the Road Traffic Act as are motor vehicles such as cars.

“They require a driving licence, tax and insurance as well as a valid MOT to be ridden on public roads and highways.

“Always ensure that you have the appropriate transport and the appropriate private land with permissions to use your vehicle before you buy.”

