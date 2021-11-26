Two bikes seized in Hartlepool crackdown

Police have vowed to continue tackling rogue drivers and nuisance bikers after seizing two bikes as part of an ongoing crackdown.

By Newsroom
Friday, 26th November 2021, 11:02 am

They have also urged the public in Hartlepool to contact them if they see any motoring misbehaviour or if they have any information about where the vehicles involved may be kept.

Cleveland Police made the plea after the seizure of two off-road bikes in the Central Estate area of town.

The force said in a statement on Friday: “Our officers continued an on-going operation to tackle nuisance off-road bikes last weekend and they recovered two in Firby Close on Sunday afternoon.

The vehicles seized by police in Hartlepool.

“The riders of both bikes were issued seizure notices as the motorbikes’ insurance and registration were found to be invalid.

“Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team will continue to tackle illegal or nuisance use of vehicles, quads and off-road bikes across the town and we would urge anyone with information on where they are being used or stored to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number.

“Always use 999 in an emergency.”

