Two bikes seized in Hartlepool crackdown

They have also urged the public in Hartlepool to contact them if they see any motoring misbehaviour or if they have any information about where the vehicles involved may be kept.

Cleveland Police made the plea after the seizure of two off-road bikes in the Central Estate area of town.

The force said in a statement on Friday: “Our officers continued an on-going operation to tackle nuisance off-road bikes last weekend and they recovered two in Firby Close on Sunday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vehicles seized by police in Hartlepool.

“The riders of both bikes were issued seizure notices as the motorbikes’ insurance and registration were found to be invalid.

“Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team will continue to tackle illegal or nuisance use of vehicles, quads and off-road bikes across the town and we would urge anyone with information on where they are being used or stored to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number.

“Always use 999 in an emergency.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.