Motorist blames Audi TT driver for distracting her moments before fatal crash with Hartlepool cyclist

The collision happened on the A689 near Sedgefield on July 24, 2020.

Robinson, who was in a white Fiesta, hit Mr Pattison, a 49-year-old married dad-of-two children, who Teessdie Crown Court heard was thrown 40 metres.

Cyclist Graham Pattison died in the collision on the A689 in July 2020.

But giving evidence, she said she was distracted by the actions of co-accused Ferry, 47, who was driving a black Audi TT.

Robinson, of Geranium Close, Billingham, said she was returning from a trip to the Metrocentre with her boyfriend and that they were singing in the car to N-Dubz.

She said just before colliding with Mr Pattison, Ferry drove so close next to her car she feared they would collide causing her to swerve left and right.

She told the the jury on Friday: “He came towards me and I was petrified he was going to go into the side of me.

“I didn’t see him (Mr Pattison). I was too busy concentrating on him (Ferry) not going into the side of me.”

Robinson said the Audi had earlier beeped at her when she tried to overtake a lorry but had to brake hard when it moved in front of her.

She said she pulled into a lay-by at Ferry’s request but instead he sped away before she caught up to him.

Robinson said Ferry, of Granville Terrace, Redcar, braked and accelerated several times when she was behind him.

Asked how she felt about what happened to Mr Pattison, she said sobbing: “I can’t even say, I’m sorry.”

She said she had not slept properly since and had to give up her job as a nursing assistant in a care home because she couldn’t cope.

Under cross examination, Ferry’s defence barrister, Daniel Cordey, suggested Robinson’s boyfriend was annoyed and he goaded her into trying to undertake the Audi.

Robinson denied that was the case.

Mr Cordey said: “You weren’t paying any attention to what was ahead of you or at the side.”

Robinson said: “I was paying attention to the Audi. I didn’t see the cyclist.”