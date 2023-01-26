Motorists urged to contact police with information following A19 collision

The collision happened on the northbound carriageway at around 5.55pm and involved a red Ford Fiesta and a dark coloured Audi A4.

Fortunately no one was injured, but Cleveland Police are keen to find out what happened.

A spokesperson said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who has dash cam footage of the incident.

“Anyone with information should contact us on 101, quoting reference number 013860.

“Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”