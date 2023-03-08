Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the North of England, is carrying out “essential work to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers around the Hartlepool area”.

The company will be replacing the gas main on the A689 Belle Vue Way between the junction of the B1277 and Stockton Road.

The work will start on Monday, March 13, and take around eight weeks to complete.

One lane heading out of town is expected to be closed for the duration of the works.

NGN added in a statement: “Due to the location of the gas main in the road, we will also be using temporary three way traffic lights from Monday, 10th April, on the junction of Belle Vue Way and Stockton Road. “The lights will be in place for approximately two weeks.

“Signs will be displayed for motorists before and during the works but there will be some delays in the area, especially at commute times.”

Stewart Whitehead, NGN site manager, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

"However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Hartlepool“We want to assure residents and road users that we will be working hard to complete this scheme as safely and as quickly as possible.”