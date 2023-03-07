All of the side streets on the southern side of the road are also being considered for the speed limit.

The proposals came after concerns from residents regarding the speed of traffic travelling in the area and a request to implement the 20mph zone was subsequently made by a ward councillor.

Elwick Road near its junction with Baden Street. Picture by FRANK REID.

A meeting of the local authority’s neighbourhood services committee on Monday will consider whether to push forward with the implementation of the scheme after eight written objections were received.

These covered issues such as the road having parking problems which need addressing first and that current traffic restrictions in the area are not enforced.

However, six letters of support were received for the proposed speed limit, which cited safety improvements, including for vulnerable road users, a reduction of accidents and slower speeds as benefits.

A report from council officers ahead of the meeting on Monday, March 13, recommends the proposed 20mph speed limit is implemented.

It said: “The accident record for the road does give cause for concern and the consultation shows that there is support for the proposal while acknowledging there are also people not in favour for various reasons.

“The police, as the agency with the powers for speed enforcement, are also in favour.

“On balance, it is considered that these factors outlining the potential road safety and casualty reduction benefits outweigh concerns over lack of enforcement, and that the scheme should proceed.”

Since 2017 there have been five recorded injury accidents on these roads, four classed as “slight” and one as “serious”.

Signs would be installed to indicate the new speed limit in appropriate locations although there are no plans to implement physical traffic calming measures.

Last year Burn Valley councillor Jonathan Brash spoke about his Twenty’s Plenty campaign for Elwick Road.

The scheme will be funded by the council’s local transport plan, and is estimated to cost £5,000 to implement.