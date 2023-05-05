News you can trust since 1877
Murder investigation after body of man found in Wheatley Hill as ‘devastated’ family pay tribute

A murder investigation has been launched and four people have been arrested after the body of a “much-loved father” was discovered.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 5th May 2023, 17:18 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 17:19 BST

Durham Constabulary have confirmed they are treating the death of a man in Wheatley Hill as a murder investigation.

Officers were called at 7.56am on Monday, May 1, following the discovery of a man’s body at a property in Alexandra Terrace, Wheatley Hill.

Formal identification has since taken place and he has been named as 46-year-old Ross Connelly, who was born in Shotton Colliery.

Ross Connelly has been described as a "much-loved father and grandfather", who loved football and music.Ross Connelly has been described as a "much-loved father and grandfather", who loved football and music.
In a statement issued via police, his family said: “We are devastated by the loss of Ross, who was a much-loved father and grandfather.

“He will be remembered as a man who loved his football, music, and had a wicked sense of humour. We request privacy at this time to allow us space to grieve.”

Two men, aged 19 and 40, and an 18-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

A 34-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released on bail.

A police cordon in Wheatley Hill on May 1.A police cordon in Wheatley Hill on May 1.
Detective Chief Inspector Yvonne Dutson, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has died after being attacked in his own home.

“We are currently providing his family with specialist support and our thoughts remain with them during this difficult time.”

She added: “This was an isolated incident, and we believe those involved are all known to each other.

“A dedicated team of detectives from our major crime team are working around the clock to establish exactly what has happened and to bring those responsible to justice.

“Members of the public can expect to see a continued police presence within the Wheatley Hill and Shotton areas while we carry out further enquiries.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, or have any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area surrounding the incident, please speak to an officer at the scene or call us on 101.

“If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”