A Moroccan asylum seeker who murdered a Hartlepool pensioner in a terrorist act after trying to kill his housemate has today been jailed for almost 45 years.

Ahmed Alid, 45, stabbed to death “complete stranger” Terence Carney, 70, when he was out walking in Hartlepool town centre around 5.30am on Sunday, October 15, last year.

Teesside Crown Court heard the attack, which shocked the community, was in revenge for Israel’s war in Gaza.

Just moments earlier, Alid, a devout Muslim, had tried to kill his housemate Javed Nouri by breaking into his room while he slept at an asylum seeker hostel in Wharton Terrace before attacking him with two knives.

Ahmed Aid carried out attacks at a hostel in Wharton Terrace (below right) and on a stranger in Hartlepool town centre in revenge for the Gaza conflict.

He was able to fight Alid off, who repeatedly shouted Allahu Akbar, but lost a lot of blood after being stabbed six times.

The court heard that attack was also “punishment” as Mr Nouri, 31, had recently converted from Islam to Christianity and Alid considered him an ‘apostate’ – someone who had abandoned their religion.

He carried out the attacks a week after the Hamas attack on southern Israel when many people were killed and taken hostage.

Alid had taken a great interest in the attack watching footage of it on YouTube.

Mr Nouri had raised concerns about Alid’s behaviour with the police and the housing managers after he began keeping a knife close by and criticising his housemates’ non-Muslim way of living.

The judge, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, said Alid had showed “no mercy” in the subsequent attack on Mr Carney.

He was again heard shouting Allahu Akbar in the street and Mr Carney tried to get away when he saw the large knife Alid was carrying.

After his arrest he told police he would have killed more people if he had not injured his own hand in the attacks.

He was sentenced to a total of 44 years 152 days on Friday after he was found guilty of murder and attempted murder after a two-week trial on April 25.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said the murder of Mr Carney was terror related and that Alid was a “dangerous offender”.

The judge said: “You intended it as revenge for the actions of a foreign country, Israel, and to intimidate and influence the British government in its international relations.

“You hoped to frighten the people of Britain and to undermine the freedoms they enjoy.”

She said Alid, who came to the UK in 2020, had shown no genuine remorse for his actions.

Powerful impact statements on behalf of Mr Carney’s wife Patricia and Javed Nouri were read out.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said no sentence she could pass could equal the life Alid took.

Due to his age it is likely he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East who led the investigation, supported by Cleveland Police, said: “Nothing can justify the actions of the defendant that day.

"Today’s sentence reflects the shocking and horrendous nature of the crimes this man has committed."