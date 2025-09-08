Murder suspect faces no further action over deaths of Hartlepool father and son

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 8th Sep 2025, 11:50 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST
A woman arrested on suspicion of murder following the deaths of a father and son will face no further action.

She was detained after police said Peter Cooke senior and Peter Cooke junior died following an incident at a property in Eaglesfield Road, Hartlepool, on March 15, 2024.

The 39-year-old woman was initially released on bail while inquiries continued.

Cleveland Police have now confirmed she will face no further action.

Peter Cooke junior, top, and Peter Cooke senior, below, died following an incident at a property in Eaglesfield Road, Hartlepool, in March 2024.

Inquests into the deaths of Mr Cooke senior, who was 68, and Mr Cooke junior, who was 36, are expected to open shortly.

The force said in a statement: “A woman who had previously been arrested in connection with the police investigation into the deaths of two men was later released with no further action.

"The deaths are no longer being investigated and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”

Police carried out high visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance to residents after the murder inquiry was launched.

