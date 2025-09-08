Murder suspect faces no further action over deaths of Hartlepool father and son

A woman arrested on suspicion of murder following the deaths of a father and son will face no further action.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was detained after police said Peter Cooke senior and Peter Cooke junior died following an incident at a property in Eaglesfield Road, Hartlepool, on March 15, 2024.

The 39-year-old woman was initially released on bail while inquiries continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleveland Police have now confirmed she will face no further action.

Peter Cooke junior, top, and Peter Cooke senior, below, died following an incident at a property in Eaglesfield Road, Hartlepool, in March 2024.

Inquests into the deaths of Mr Cooke senior, who was 68, and Mr Cooke junior, who was 36, are expected to open shortly.

The force said in a statement: “A woman who had previously been arrested in connection with the police investigation into the deaths of two men was later released with no further action.

"The deaths are no longer being investigated and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police carried out high visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance to residents after the murder inquiry was launched.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.