Victim Adam Thomson, 30, died following a reported incident in Sydenham Road at around 3am on Wednesday, January 4, this year.

A trial expected to last at least three weeks is set to start at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, July 3.

The accused are Sarah Hadfield, 35, and Steven Corbett, aged 31, both of Brenda Road, Hartlepool, Anthony Hadfield, 40, of Wensleydale Street, Hartlepool, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Adam Thomson. Photo: Cleveland Police

All are charged with Mr Thomson’s murder, which they deny.

Sydenham Road was closed off by police for about two days following the incident earlier this year.

In a tribute released by Mr Thomson’s family at the time of his death, they said: “Adam was a much-loved father, son and brother who will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends.

“He was a quiet lad, and a doting father to his three-year-old daughter. We are devastated to lose him so young.”