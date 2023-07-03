News you can trust since 1877
Murder trial due to begin at Teesside Crown Court following death of Adam Thomson, 30, in Hartlepool

A trial of four people charged with the murder of a man in Hartlepool is due to begin.
By Mark Payne
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read

Victim Adam Thomson, 30, died following a reported incident in Sydenham Road at around 3am on Wednesday, January 4, this year.

A trial expected to last at least three weeks is set to start at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, July 3.

The accused are Sarah Hadfield, 35, and Steven Corbett, aged 31, both of Brenda Road, Hartlepool, Anthony Hadfield, 40, of Wensleydale Street, Hartlepool, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Adam Thomson. Photo: Cleveland PoliceAdam Thomson. Photo: Cleveland Police
All are charged with Mr Thomson’s murder, which they deny.

Sydenham Road was closed off by police for about two days following the incident earlier this year.

In a tribute released by Mr Thomson’s family at the time of his death, they said: “Adam was a much-loved father, son and brother who will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends.

“He was a quiet lad, and a doting father to his three-year-old daughter. We are devastated to lose him so young.”

Police in Sydenham Road, Hartlepool following the death of Adam Thomson. Picture by FRANK REIDPolice in Sydenham Road, Hartlepool following the death of Adam Thomson. Picture by FRANK REID
