Sydenham Road murder inquiry latest: Police still at the Hartlepool scene more than 24 hours later
Police are still at the scene of a murder inquiry more than 24 hours after starting their investigations.
Sydenham Road, in Hartlepool, was cordoned off between its junctions with Kendal Road and Brenda following an incident on Wednesday, January 4, at around 3am.
Seven people were later arrested and are in custody following what police have classed as the “suspected murder” of a 30-year-old man.
His identity has still to be publicly disclosed.
Launching an appeal for witnesses to come forward with information, Cleveland Police also said that a silver Ford Focus car “is believed to have been involved in the incident”.
A vehicle which was subject to forensic examination at the scene on Wednesday has been removed by Thursday morning.
Further updates are expected from Cleveland Police later today.
Their statement on Wednesday read: “Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a reported incident on Sydenham Road in Hartlepool at 3am this morning, Wednesday, 4th January.
“A man aged 30 has sadly died as a result of the reported incident.
“Officers are treating his death as suspected murder and are appealing for witnesses or residents with CCTV or dash cam footage showing the reported incident to please come forward with information.
“A silver Ford Focus vehicle which is believed to have been involved in the incident has been seized.
“Seven people have been arrested in connection with the reported incident and remain in custody.
“Inquiries are still continuing in the area of Sydenham Road and police would ask that anyone living in the area with any concerns or information regarding the incident to please approach officers.
“Alternatively, detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) can be contacted on 101 quoting the reference number 001829.
“Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phone at 0800 555 111.
“Please upload any footage here: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).”