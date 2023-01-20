Murder trial over death of Norman Ryan in Hartlepool is hit by evidence delays, hears Teesside Crown Court
The trial of a Hartlepool man accused of murder is hoped to start on time despite delays with scientific and medical evidence.
Kieran Potts, 23, of Moffat Road, is charged over the death of 55-year-old Norman Ryan and is due to stand trial at in May.
An update at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, January 20, heard a report by an expert neuropathologist for the prosecution was taking longer than expected due to the expert’s heavy workload.
But all involved in the case are still working towards the trial which is due to start on May 15.
It had previously been due to take place in early March.
Mr Ryan died in hospital on September 9 last year more than a week after he suffered injuries in an alleged incident in Troutpool Close.
Judge Howard Crowson told Potts, who denies murder: “We’re still hopeful that everything will be ready on time and everyone’s working very hard to make sure it is.”