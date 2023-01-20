News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Murder trial over death of Norman Ryan in Hartlepool is hit by evidence delays, hears Teesside Crown Court

The trial of a Hartlepool man accused of murder is hoped to start on time despite delays with scientific and medical evidence.

By Mark Payne
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 1:03pm

Kieran Potts, 23, of Moffat Road, is charged over the death of 55-year-old Norman Ryan and is due to stand trial at in May.

An update at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, January 20, heard a report by an expert neuropathologist for the prosecution was taking longer than expected due to the expert’s heavy workload.

Hide Ad

But all involved in the case are still working towards the trial which is due to start on May 15.

Norman Ryan.
Most Popular

It had previously been due to take place in early March.

Read More
Hartlepool drug dealer who accumulated more than £400,000 is order to pay back j...
Hide Ad

Mr Ryan died in hospital on September 9 last year more than a week after he suffered injuries in an alleged incident in Troutpool Close.

Judge Howard Crowson told Potts, who denies murder: “We’re still hopeful that everything will be ready on time and everyone’s working very hard to make sure it is.”

Hide Ad
Troutpool Close, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID