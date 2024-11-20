Nearly £400,000 claimed in compensation following Hartlepool and Middlesbrough riots

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nearly £400,000 is already being claimed in the Cleveland Police area following riots in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough over the summer.

The figure follows confirmation from Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Matt Storey that 39 claims had been received so far from individuals for damage to the likes of businesses, cars and homes.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted to Mr Storey’s office has now revealed that the claims add up to £394,000.

The BBC compiled FOI data from Cleveland, Derbyshire, Durham, Greater Manchester, Humberside, Merseyside and Staffordshire.

A damaged shop in Murray Street following the July 31 riot.

Only Merseyside has a higher figure being claimed in monetary terms – £799,000 arising from 30 claims lodged.

The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners said it was aware of 88 claims in all, worth about £1.9m, although both figures are expected to rise.

Rioters threw objects at the police during disturbances in the town centre and Murray Street areas of Hartlepool on July 31 and in Middlesbrough four days later.

Properties were damaged, cars were attacked and a police was set alight.

Protests erupted in several parts of the country following the fatal stabbing of three young girls in Southport on July 29.

The Home Office said claims under the Riot Compensation Act would be paid out from budgets allocated to police commissioners, or in some instances regional mayors.

Mr Storey previously said the level of claims in Cleveland was among the highest in the country.

He said claims, which have to be evidenced, were being assessed and processed with nothing yet paid out.

They could potentially be paid in full, partially, or not at all in some instances.

Under the Government-backed Riot Compensation Act people can make claims in specific categories if they were not adequately covered by insurance for damage, destruction or theft resulting from a riot.

Insurers can also make a claim for reimbursement after paying out on insurance policies where people have them.

Mr Storey has been at pains to stress how continued engagement work has been taking place in communities affected by the disorder in a bid to repair not just physical damage but emotional damage felt by victims.