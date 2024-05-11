Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New appeals have been made for information to solve the mystery disappearance of a much-loved dad.

Hartlepool man Scott Fletcher was 27 when he vanished on May 11, 2011, and was last reported to have been seen near the Jet garage on the A181 at Wheatley Hill.

Cleveland Police initially started a missing person inquiry before launching a murder investigation in 2015.

His body, however, has still to be recovered.

Missing Hartlepool dad Scott Fletcher, left, was last seen at the Jet petrol station on the A181, at Wheatley Hill, on May 11, 2011.

Now, to mark Scott’s recent 40th birthday and today’s anniversary, the police and the Missing People charity have each launched a new appeal for information about the mystery in a bid to ease his family’s torment.

The case’s senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Matt Hollingworth, said: “Any new information or lines of inquiry in relation to the murder of Scott Fletcher in 2011 will be investigated.

“The case is currently being reviewed by the joint Cleveland and North Yorkshire Cold Case Unit and we await the outcome of this process.

“We will pursue any recommendations from the review and we continue to welcome any new information from the public which could help us find answers for Scott’s family and locate where his body is.”

Missing People says it has “supported Scott’s family with counselling and publicity support” since 2012 and believes that he had links to the Durham, Cumbria, and Liverpool areas.

The charity’ publicity officer, Ndella Senghore, said: “If anyone has any information about Scott’s disappearance, they can contact Missing People’s helpline.”

Seven men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder before they were later released.

Officers believe Scott, who they say had debts and links to the criminal fraternity, was killed in the Durham area and that his body was concealed shortly afterwards.

At the time of his disappearance, Scott was described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build, with blue eyes and short mousey hair.

He has a small scar on the centre right of his head.

To help the search, the public can visit Scott’s appeal on the Missing People website at www.missingpeople.org.uk/help-us-find/scott-fletcher-12-000417.

People can report a sighting, download his missing appeal as a poster and share it as widely as possible via social media and public spaces.

Ms Senghore added: “Our helpline is here to support people who are missing, thinking of going missing and for loved ones who are left behind.

"The helpline is free and confidential and is operated by trained staff and volunteers.

“Sightings and information about any missing person can also be given anonymously through the Missing People website at https://www.missingpeople.org.uk/sightings-and-giving-information-2.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”