New crackdown on Hartlepool arsons as lighter nights and Easter holidays arrive
Cleveland Fire Brigade have started a spring period prevention plan up until the end of April to reduce the numbers of deliberate blazes seen across the area.
Figures often rise at this time of year due to the combination of lighter nights and the school Easter holidays.
Last year, during the period from March 22 to April 28, 394 secondary fires were recorded, which are generally small outdoor fires not involving people or property of value, of which 350 were deemed deliberate.
Hartlepool saw the highest number of such incidents in the brigade area with 136, including 121 deliberate blazes.
The three wards in the borough with the highest number of incidents were Manor House with 24, Headland and Harbour with 21 and Seaton with 18.
Specific areas impacted included Old Cemetery Road, where nine deliberate blazes occurred, Summerhill Country Park and North Gare, which each had five recorded incidents, and Wynyard Road with four.
Speaking at the latest meeting of Cleveland Fire Authority, Robin Turnbull, the brigade’s lead for prevention and protection, said: “We’ve had quite a few dormant months with activity through the winter.
“When we reach this time of the year, this point of the year, it is by far, without question the busiest time for us.
“We’ve had a really good year in relation to performance for deliberate fires.
"But in light of heading into an expected really busy period of activity, it’s just important that we push our spring campaign.”
He added so far this year across the area the brigade has seen an 18% reduction in deliberate primary fires and a 36% drop in deliberate secondary fires compared to the year prior.
Key activities to be carried out as part of the spring campaign include firefighters and education officers going into schools in hot spot areas to deliver presentations around the dangers of deliberate fires.
Other work will include providing community skips and encouraging crews to report fly-tipping to help reduce rubbish fires.
Residents can report information regarding deliberate fires anonymously by contacting FireStoppers at www.forms.theiline.co.uk/firestoppers or on 0800 169 5558.