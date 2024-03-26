Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cleveland Fire Brigade have started a spring period prevention plan up until the end of April to reduce the numbers of deliberate blazes seen across the area.

Figures often rise at this time of year due to the combination of lighter nights and the school Easter holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, during the period from March 22 to April 28, 394 secondary fires were recorded, which are generally small outdoor fires not involving people or property of value, of which 350 were deemed deliberate.

Firefighters tackle a suspected arson attack on a former care home at the junction of West View Road and Cleveland Road, in Hartlepool, in April.

Hartlepool saw the highest number of such incidents in the brigade area with 136, including 121 deliberate blazes.

The three wards in the borough with the highest number of incidents were Manor House with 24, Headland and Harbour with 21 and Seaton with 18.

Specific areas impacted included Old Cemetery Road, where nine deliberate blazes occurred, Summerhill Country Park and North Gare, which each had five recorded incidents, and Wynyard Road with four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the latest meeting of Cleveland Fire Authority, Robin Turnbull, the brigade’s lead for prevention and protection, said: “We’ve had quite a few dormant months with activity through the winter.

“When we reach this time of the year, this point of the year, it is by far, without question the busiest time for us.

“We’ve had a really good year in relation to performance for deliberate fires.

"But in light of heading into an expected really busy period of activity, it’s just important that we push our spring campaign.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added so far this year across the area the brigade has seen an 18% reduction in deliberate primary fires and a 36% drop in deliberate secondary fires compared to the year prior.

Key activities to be carried out as part of the spring campaign include firefighters and education officers going into schools in hot spot areas to deliver presentations around the dangers of deliberate fires.

Other work will include providing community skips and encouraging crews to report fly-tipping to help reduce rubbish fires.