New details about Hartlepool murder inquiry revealed as counter terrorism officers take over investigation

Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) North East were initially called in to assist Cleveland Police following the death of a man in Hartlepool on Sunday morning.

"Due to the circumstances surrounding the incident,” CTP North East are now leading the operation.

But police have also stressed that “it is not believed that there is any outstanding threat to the public and the local community”.

Flowers outside a house in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, on Monday. Picture by FRANK REID.

A 44-year-old man remains in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Detectives have been granted an additional 12 hours to question him.

CTP North East have also revealed further details about the investigation.

A statement said: “Extensive enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances and explore any potential motivation.

Forensics officers at a house in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, following the launch of a murder investigation on Sunday, October 15. Picture courtesy of North News and Pictures.

“We are keeping an open mind as we investigate to establish the facts, as we would normally do in these types of circumstances.

“Cleveland Police were called to a property on Wharton Street, Hartlepool, at 05.17 on Sunday.

“On arrival police found a man with non-threatening life injuries, he was taken to hospital where he remains.

“A second man was found injured on nearby Tees Street. Sadly, he died at the scene. The police are supporting his family.”

Police outside a house in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, following the launch of a murder inquiry on Sunday, October 15.

Flowers were visible outside a house in Wharton Street on Monday at the edge of a police cordon.

Cordons were also in place on Sunday at Raby Road’s junctions with Museum Road and Tees Street as well as at the corner of Victoria Road and York Road.

The head of CTP North East, Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, said: “Although our enquiries are still at a very early stage, the circumstances surrounding this incident have resulted in Counter Terrorism Policing taking the lead for this investigation.”

He added: “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the man killed yesterday and are thoughts are with the man who remains in hospital.”

Deputy Chief Constable Victoria Fuller, from Cleveland Police, added on Monday: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who lost his life yesterday.

“Though incidents of this nature are very rare, I understand the concern that yesterday’s events will have caused amongst our local community.

“We have local officers patrolling in the area to provide reassurance to our local communities.

“We continue to work closely with colleagues from Counter Terrorism Policing North East as the investigation progresses. We are also working with other partner agencies and key community representatives to reassure them and keep them informed.”