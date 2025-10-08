New Hartlepool police chief says force will continue to go after yobs, off-road bikes and organised crimimals
Superintendent Helen Wilson has taken over as the new District Commander for Hartlepool Police, after Superintendent Alan O’Donoghue left to take the reins in Stockton.
Supt Wilson has served with Cleveland Police for 19 years working in a multitude of roles from detective, a tactical firearms commander and most recently leading adult safeguarding for the force.
She said: “I am really excited to be joining the team at Hartlepool. The staff I’ve met within my first few weeks here have illustrated how much they are invested in the area and the communities within it.
"The effort they put into their roles is inspiring, reinforced by the positive results they’ve achieved and the excellent collaborative work I have already witnessed.”
Her arrival comes at a time when vehicle crime across the town was recorded as down by 28% in August compared with the same period last year.
Supt Wilson added: “Antisocial behaviour will remain a major focus for our Neighbourhood Policing Teams as we continue to tackle recurring issues such as those at the bottom of the ramp to the shopping centre in York Road, and off-road bikes.”
Meanwhile, the town’s CID department will continue to investigate and successfully prosecute people causing great harm to communities, and to tackle serious and organised crime, she said.
Supt Wilson said: “Response teams continue to ensure they are responding to calls for service from the public as quickly as possible and offering key support to the public, often as the first port of call for people at their most vulnerable.
“The Proactive Team also continues to provide consistent, valuable support to Neighbourhoods, CID and Response.
“It is clear to me that all teams are working closely with one another to ensure a collaborative, holistic approach to the issues affecting the communities of Hartlepool.
“I look forward to building on this positive culture and working with stakeholders in Hartlepool, to make it a safer place for those living in the town.”
Hartlepool has had its own divisional commander since 2023 when the force was split into four areas compared to just North and South previously.