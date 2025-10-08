Hartlepool’s new police commander says tackling anti-social behaviour will continue to be a major focus for the force while also going after serious organised criminals.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Superintendent Helen Wilson has taken over as the new District Commander for Hartlepool Police, after Superintendent Alan O’Donoghue left to take the reins in Stockton.

Supt Wilson has served with Cleveland Police for 19 years working in a multitude of roles from detective, a tactical firearms commander and most recently leading adult safeguarding for the force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I am really excited to be joining the team at Hartlepool. The staff I’ve met within my first few weeks here have illustrated how much they are invested in the area and the communities within it.

Superintendent Helen Wilson (inset) has been appointed the new District Commander for Hartlepool.

"The effort they put into their roles is inspiring, reinforced by the positive results they’ve achieved and the excellent collaborative work I have already witnessed.”

Her arrival comes at a time when vehicle crime across the town was recorded as down by 28% in August compared with the same period last year.

Supt Wilson added: “Antisocial behaviour will remain a major focus for our Neighbourhood Policing Teams as we continue to tackle recurring issues such as those at the bottom of the ramp to the shopping centre in York Road, and off-road bikes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the town’s CID department will continue to investigate and successfully prosecute people causing great harm to communities, and to tackle serious and organised crime, she said.

Supt Wilson said: “Response teams continue to ensure they are responding to calls for service from the public as quickly as possible and offering key support to the public, often as the first port of call for people at their most vulnerable.

“The Proactive Team also continues to provide consistent, valuable support to Neighbourhoods, CID and Response.

“It is clear to me that all teams are working closely with one another to ensure a collaborative, holistic approach to the issues affecting the communities of Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I look forward to building on this positive culture and working with stakeholders in Hartlepool, to make it a safer place for those living in the town.”

Hartlepool has had its own divisional commander since 2023 when the force was split into four areas compared to just North and South previously.