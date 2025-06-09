Just some of the locations where most Hartlepool crime is said to be currently committed.Just some of the locations where most Hartlepool crime is said to be currently committed.
New Home Office figures reveal Hartlepool's latest crime hot spots

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 9th Jun 2025, 12:19 BST
The latest crime hots spots have been revealed following the publication of official new figures.

The data has been released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website and covers March 2025. All incidents are reported to have taken place “on or near” named locations.

Twenty-five incidents, including 12 shoplifting offences and eight anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Twenty-five incidents, including 12 shoplifting offences and eight anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty-four incidents, including 16 shoplifting incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. Coleridge Avenue

Twenty-four incidents, including 16 shoplifting incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty-one incidents, including 16 shoplifting offences and two robberies, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. Murray Street

Twenty-one incidents, including 16 shoplifting offences and two robberies, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences (classed together) and and two criminal damage and arsons (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here.

4. Hartlepool Police Station

Twenty incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences (classed together) and and two criminal damage and arsons (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here. Photo: Frank Reid

