The data has been released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website and covers March 2025. All incidents are reported to have taken place “on or near” named locations.
February 2025’s Hartlepool table is available here.
1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Twenty-five incidents, including 12 shoplifting offences and eight anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Coleridge Avenue
Twenty-four incidents, including 16 shoplifting incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Murray Street
Twenty-one incidents, including 16 shoplifting offences and two robberies, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Hartlepool Police Station
Twenty incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences (classed together) and and two criminal damage and arsons (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here. Photo: Frank Reid