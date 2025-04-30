Just some of the locations where most Hartlepool crime is said to be currently committed.Just some of the locations where most Hartlepool crime is said to be currently committed.
The 10 locations where the Home Office says most Hartlepool crime is currently committed

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 30th Apr 2025, 16:12 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 16:18 BST
The locations where most Hartlepool crime is currently committed have been revealed.

The statistics have been released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website and cover February 2025. All offences are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. January 2025’s table is available here.

Walpole Road: Thirty-six incidents, including 32 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

1. Walpole Road

Walpole Road: Thirty-six incidents, including 32 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.


Station Approach: Twenty-eight incidents, including 14 anti-social behaviour incidents and five violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. Station Approach

Station Approach: Twenty-eight incidents, including 14 anti-social behaviour incidents and five violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.


Middleton Grange Shopping Centre: Twenty-seven incidents, including 11 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and 10 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Middleton Grange Shopping Centre: Twenty-seven incidents, including 11 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and 10 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.


Hartlepool Police Station: Twenty-one incidents, including 12 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and two anti-social behaviour incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here.

4. Hartlepool Police Station

Hartlepool Police Station: Twenty-one incidents, including 12 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and two anti-social behaviour incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here.


