The statistics have been released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website and cover February 2025. All offences are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. January 2025’s table is available here.
1. Walpole Road
Walpole Road: Thirty-six incidents, including 32 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Station Approach
Station Approach: Twenty-eight incidents, including 14 anti-social behaviour incidents and five violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Middleton Grange Shopping Centre: Twenty-seven incidents, including 11 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and 10 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Hartlepool Police Station
Hartlepool Police Station: Twenty-one incidents, including 12 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and two anti-social behaviour incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here. Photo: Frank Reid