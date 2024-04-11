The statistics, which are available on the Home Office’s www.police.uk website, break down the number of reported offences in town in February 2024. All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” each location. January 2024’s table is available here.
1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Twenty-seven incidents, including 17 shoplifting cases and four violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Warren Road
Nineteen offences, including 14 shoplifting reports and four violence and sexual offences (classed together), are said to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Hartlepool Police Station
Eighteen incidents, including 10 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. The incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Station Approach
Eighteen incidents, including 10 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid