Just some of the locations where official figures say most Hartlepool crime is committed.

New Home Offices figures reveal the locations where most Hartlepool crime is currently taking place

Hartlepool’s latest crime hot spots have been revealed following the publication of official new figures.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 11th Apr 2024, 09:16 BST

The statistics, which are available on the Home Office’s www.police.uk website, break down the number of reported offences in town in February 2024. All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” each location. January 2024’s table is available here.

Twenty-seven incidents, including 17 shoplifting cases and four violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Nineteen offences, including 14 shoplifting reports and four violence and sexual offences (classed together), are said to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. Warren Road

Eighteen incidents, including 10 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. The incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here.

3. Hartlepool Police Station

Eighteen incidents, including 10 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

4. Station Approach

