New police appeal to trace pair after 'alleged disorder' at Hartlepool United-Bradford City match

"A number of people” were injured and at least three arrests have been made following Hartlepool United’s League Two home game with Bradford City on Tuesday, March 15.

Cleveland Police said at the time that glass bottles were thrown at officers and a man needed overnight hospital treatment after suffering injuries inside the ground following “unacceptable behaviour” from a minority of home and away fans before, during and after the game.

Earlier this month police appealed for help in tracing six individuals.

The two males Cleveland Police wish to trace in connection with "alleged disorder" at Hartlepool United's match with Bradford City.

Cleveland Police have now said in a statement on June 22: “Officers are re-appealing to trace two men in connection with an investigation into alleged disorder in Hartlepool.

“The alleged incidents took place at the Hartlepool United v Bradford City football game on Tuesday 15th March.

“The images below show two males who police would like to identify and speak with as they may be able to assist with their inquiries.

“Officers would appeal to the men in the images to come forward and speak with them and would also appeal to anyone who may know their identities to get in touch.

“The males may have travelled up to the area for the game.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 043268.