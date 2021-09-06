Mother of murdered Hartlepool man Scott Fletcher makes TV appeal to end family's 'limbo'

Scott, from Hartlepool, was 27 when he vanished on May 11, 2011, and was last believed to have been seen near the Jet garage on the A181 at Wheatley Hill.

Cleveland Police initially launched a missing persons investigation before classing the case as a murder inquiry in 2015.

Scott’s mum, Julie Fletcher, told BBC One’s Crimewatch Live programme on Monday that the family were “in limbo”, adding: “If you have any information whatsoever, please pass on that information.

“We have lived for 10 years with this anxiety and stress. Now we need to bring Scott home.”

Several public appeals for information have been made, including on the 10th anniversary of Scott’s disappearance earlier this year, and Crimestoppers continues to offer £10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Scott’s murder.

Officers believe that Scott was killed in the Durham area before his body was concealed shortly afterwards.

The case’s senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Phil Bond, was also interviewed on the programme and said the force were convinced after speaking to hundreds of people that Scott had been murdered.

He said earlier: “Scott was a family man with a young daughter when he went missing.

"We know that Scott had debt and he had links to the criminal fraternity and this may be linked to his disappearance.

"I believe that there are people who know what happened to him, who have not yet come forward, potentially due to fear.

Scott Fletcher was last seen on the A181 at Wheatley Hill on May 11, 2011.

“Scott’s daughter, Lucie, is now a teenager and she has endured ten years of pain, just like Julie and John.

"My plea is to anyone who may have information to come forward to bring to an end the family’s ongoing suffering.

“Crimestoppers is completely independent of the police. Anyone giving information is anonymous and remains anonymous and we don’t find out who they are. I would urge anyone who has information to contact them and tell Crimestoppers what they know.”

Call Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or go online to www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

