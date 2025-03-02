Nine arrested at National League match between Hartlepool United and York City
Cleveland Police say nine arrests in total were made yesterday, eight being away fans from York, and one home fan.
Two were arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly, one on suspicion of possession of a pyro/flare, one on suspicion of trying to enter the ground while intoxicated, and one on suspicion using homophobic language.
It is understood four others were arrested at Hartlepool train station.
Police used a number of measures to prevent disorder after previous trouble between some supporters and the force when York visited Hartlepool in January last year.
They included setting up a dispersal zone in the town centre and marina throughout the day, and police shepherding York fans between the train station, pubs and the football ground.
Both clubs, and police, appealed to fans before the game to act responsibly.