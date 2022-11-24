News you can trust since 1877
Just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool area who have recently started jail terms.

Nine criminals locked up after committing offences in the Hartlepool area

Here are just some of the latest criminals from our area who have recently started prison terms.

By Newsroom
3 minutes ago

Unless otherwise stated, they are all from Hartlepool and have been locked up after admitting offences at Teesside Crown Court. Our previous rogues’ gallery of jailed defendants can be viewed here.

1. Sean Carroll

Carroll, 33, of Firby Close, Hartlepool, was jailed for four years after he pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm, possession of cannabis, threats to destroy property, making off without payment, threatening behaviour and breach of a suspended sentence.

Photo: Other 3rd Party

2. Anthony Corbett

Corbett, 53, previously of Hartlepool and now of Bosworth Way, Billingham, was jailed for four years after he pleaded guilty to causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual communication with a child, possession of an indecent photograph of a child and breaching interim notification requirements by failing to report to the police station on a given day.

Photo: Third party

3. Keith Fleetham

Fleetham, 51, of Whin Meadows, Hartlepool, was jailed for 25 months after he admitted two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Photo: Cleveland Police

4. Jamie Hunt

Hunt, 30, of Jameson Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years and nine months after he pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Photo: Other 3rd Party

