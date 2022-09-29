Unless otherwise stated, they are either from Hartlepool or have committed offences in our locality. Our previous gallery of jailed criminals is available here. For the latest Hartlepool crime hot spots, click here.
1. Paul Clark
Clark, 58, of Lewis Grove, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years after admitting robbery.
Photo: Cleveland Police
2. Michael Collins
Michael Collins, 61, formerly of Melrose Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for seven years and four months at Teesside Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A, B and C drugs, possession of criminal property and possession of a class B drug.
Photo: Cleveland Police
3. Christopher Hope
Hope, 30, of Ashbourne Road, Stockton, was jailed for four-and-a-half years at Teesside Crown Court after he was convicted of three burglaries and two attempted burglaries in the Billingham area.
Photo: Third party
4. Paul James
James, 46, of Victoria Terrace, Hartlepool, was jailed for seven years at Teesside Crown Court after admitting rape.
Photo: Other 3rd Party