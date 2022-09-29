News you can trust since 1877
Just some of the criminals who have been locked up recently after committing crimes in the Hartlepool area.

Behind bars: The latest Hartlepool criminals to be jailed at Teesside Crown Court

These are just some of the criminals with connections to our area who have received prison sentences at Teesside Crown Court.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 9:02 pm

Unless otherwise stated, they are either from Hartlepool or have committed offences in our locality. Our previous gallery of jailed criminals is available here. For the latest Hartlepool crime hot spots, click here.

1. Paul Clark

Clark, 58, of Lewis Grove, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years after admitting robbery.

Photo: Cleveland Police

2. Michael Collins

Michael Collins, 61, formerly of Melrose Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for seven years and four months at Teesside Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A, B and C drugs, possession of criminal property and possession of a class B drug.

Photo: Cleveland Police

3. Christopher Hope

Hope, 30, of Ashbourne Road, Stockton, was jailed for four-and-a-half years at Teesside Crown Court after he was convicted of three burglaries and two attempted burglaries in the Billingham area.

Photo: Third party

4. Paul James

James, 46, of Victoria Terrace, Hartlepool, was jailed for seven years at Teesside Crown Court after admitting rape.

Photo: Other 3rd Party

