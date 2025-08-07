North East crime fighters go after cannabis farmers with warrants in Hartlepool, Durham and Middlesbrough

By Mark Payne
Published 7th Aug 2025, 16:43 BST
Warrants to tackle suspected cannabis farming and money laundering have been carried out today in Hartlepool.

Seven addresses in the Durham, Middlesborough, Hartlepool and Seaham areas were targeted by the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU), on Thursday, August 7 with the support of Cleveland Police and Durham Constabulary.

It saw the arrest of a 38-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman on suspicion of money laundering, cannabis production and abstracting electricity. Both remain in police custody.

The warrants targeted those involved in cannabis farms and money laundering.

DS Andrea Smith, of NEROCU’s Regional Economic Crime Unit, said: “This has been an excellent result from the hard work of a very dedicated police team and I want to thank everyone involved.

“Nobody wants this type of criminality happening in their community and, as shown time and time again, it can lead to a range of other issues such as violence and exploitation."

Anyone with information about drugs can report it to police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

