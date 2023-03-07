Number of vehicles seized as Hartlepool Police crackdown on off-road moto menaces

Police chiefs stressed community intelligence is key to tackling the issue and urged residents to report any information on the Cleveland Online Police App (COPA) on smartphones.

Marche’s meeting of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership heard a number of warrants were executed in January and February which resulted in eight off-road motorcycles being seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Pete Littlewood, of Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing, noted that, although residents may not see police vehicles immediately attend reports for such incidents, the buildup of information is key in allowing them to seize vehicles.

Hartlepool Police are cracking down on off-road motorbike and quad bike menaces.

He said: “The simple fact of the matter is that won’t happen with off-road motorbikes the majority of the time.

“The way forward is identifying who’s doing it, identifying the bikes, finding out where the bikes are, turning them into tiny little pieces of metal and making it not financially viable for people to partake and do this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then also getting orders on the individuals responsible, but that’s all slow time actions.”

He added police have also been going into schools to speak to young people on the “absolute misery” off-road motorbikes cause and “the significant threat they pose to both the safety of the rider and the general public.”

Councillor Sue Little, speaking at the meeting, said she has been “inundated” with residents raising concerns over the issue in her area such as fields near Bilsdale Road, Avro Gardens and Seaton Carew Railway Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seaton ward representative added: “We are trying to get intel off the residents where they’re storing them so police can seize them.

“There’s going to be a serious accident along Seaton walkway. There’s lots of dog walkers walking around there which they don’t realise.”

She added she has reported information to police via the Cleveland Online Police App (COPA), which residents can download on iPhone or Android and use to easily attach photograph and video evidence.